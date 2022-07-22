Steam Ranger as popular as ever these school holidays

The winter school holidays are almost at an end and our religion has been as popular as ever with day trippers and overnight travellers flocking to the Fleurieu to experience what we have got to offer.
One popular destination that has had success these holidays is the Steam Ranger.
Customer service manager Steve Richardson said it was hard to predict numbers during the school holidays, but most days in the last two weeks had been successful for the heritage railway.
"Some days have been very very busy, other days have been very quiet, you never can predict how many passengers are on the train," he said.
"But overall it's been good."
During the holidays the train runs every day, on Thursday, July 21 for the 12.15pm Goolwa departure Mr Richardson said there were about 130 passengers aboard.
On Thursday the Cockle Train was pulled by the RX Class Locomotive 224, which began service in Queensland in 1915.
RX224 was out of service for over 30 years before it was fixed up by the Steam Ranger team and returned to service last year.
Rachel, from Mount Torrens, along with her seven children had jumped at the chance to see the train in action before exploring Victor Harbor.
She said the train was a good experience for the kids during the school holidays.
Rachel's kids were all smiles on the train, and as it chugged on passed Middleton they were keen to spot a whale.
Mr Richardson, who on Thursday was a guard on the train - ensuring everyone was safe, has been volunteering for the service for 12 years.
He said he loved the community feel and enjoyed being around other volunteers who had a similar interest in trains.
"I like meeting new people who come on the train, the tourists and passengers," he said.
"All the volunteers work together well, that's why I love working with them."
Currently, the Steam Ranger is on the hunt for the next generation of volunteers, and Mr Richardson said anyone could become involved.
Last year the service introduced a Young Volunteers Group for young adults, and just recently they have reintroduced their Puff Puff Club, for children up to 16-years-old to get involved.
Eleven-year-old train enthusiast Foster was on the Cockle Train on Thursday and said his family was the reason he was so interested in trains.
"It was amazing running behind RX224," he said.
"It's just the smell and amazing fun of being able to film and being right next to an amazing piece of machinery."
Foster was not just on the train for fun, but also to film content for his YouTube channel, Foster's Railway Channel, where he uploads his videos of trains from all over Australia.
While in the region, Foster said he would film the Cockle Train 'again and again and again'.
Next week, the Cockle Train will return to its usual time table, running on Wednesdays and Sundays.
For information on schedules or to find out how to volunteer, visit www.steamrangerheritagerailway.org
