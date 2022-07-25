The Times
Meet the Locals

Meet Margie, an artist sharing her connection to the Fleurieu one brush stroke at a time

SC
By Sophie Conlon
July 25 2022 - 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margie Hooper said she will never stop creating art. Picture: Sophie Conlon

Victor Harbor based artist Margie Hooper has had art in her blood since she was a child and said she will never stop working on her passion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.