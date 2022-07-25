Meet Margie, an artist sharing her connection to the Fleurieu one brush stroke at a time

Victor Harbor based artist Margie Hooper has had art in her blood since she was a child and said she will never stop working on her passion.
"At 12, there were two things, I could have been a singer, or I could have been an artist," she said.
"But when I did a trial at the Adelaide town hall when I was 12 I was so scared... it didn't work and I thought 'No I'm not an entertainer'."
Since then she has worked hard at her art, no matter what life has thrown at her.
Between 1978 and 2008 Ms Hooper completed many art courses at universities and TAFE, including a Bachelor of Arts, Graduate Diploma, Masters and her PhD.
"I was a mature aged student, went to art school and in those days the College of Advanced Education they just took you in if you were passionate about your subject, and I was," she said.
Ms Hooper then wanted to share her passion with others and began lecturing at the University of South Australia in 1983, this is still something she still does today.
"Anybody, absolutely anybody, everybody can draw and that was the message I got across," she said.
She said it was great to be able to see the careers of her students take off and see them flourish in the art world.
Ms Hooper decided to move to Victor Harbor 20 years ago because she had great childhood memories of visiting the region.
"When I was a child I came down with my grandparents and we stayed at the Oceanic, which apparently burnt down in the 60s,...that was a boarding house, we used to come down each year," she said.
"I loved it..
"Anywhere along the Fleurieu Coast would have been ok, but the house I found was perfect for me."
Since finishing her PhD, Ms Hooper has focused on immersing herself in the region and has made a lot of good friends.
Ms Hooper now lives along the Hindmarsh River, which, along with other local sites, acts as the focus point for many of her artworks.
"My inspiration is that usually when I have nothing else to do, I actually look at the environment and just really immerse myself in the external environment," she said.
"They're really much more about feeling than about looking, so it's how I feel.
"Solo shows have usually been about the land."
Ms Hooper said each of her artworks has to talk to her to guide her through the painting process.
"I don't sort of set a time limit... it's that feeling," she said.
Because the artwork she creates shows the way she feels, and she has to let the art speak to her, Ms Hooper said she only books exhibitions when the entire collection is complete.
"I have got a body of work now that when I feel that I am happy with it I'll look for somewhere, but I don't want to book a place before the body of work is ready," she said.
When she does show her work, Ms Hooper said she preferred solo shows so viewers could really get a feel for the theme of the exhibition.
"I think my work needs isolation, and even the group shows that I have, the people I work with, we isolate our work," she said.
Margie can be found on Instagram @yellowpolesstudio
