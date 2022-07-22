The shack owners of Mundoo Channel have come together and had a vigorous discussion with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) about possible fixed channel markers with flashing beacons.
With the owners against the installation of fixed channel markers with flashing beacons along the Mundoo Channel around 15-20 residents met on Friday, July 22 at the Mundoo Channel Jetty and Boat Ramp.
Residents said that the proposed markers would detract greatly from the natural environment, cause issues with light pollution from the flashing beacons for residents in the area, pose a safety risk to other watercraft users and shack owners, by pushing traffic into a narrow space by the jetties and presenting fixed objects that other watercraft may run into.
DIT Director of Marine Services, James Buder held the proceedings and opened up the floor where he and his colleagues Gordon Panton and Gonz Uyttenhove were met with a barrage of questions and scenarios.
"This is the start of an engagement, and hopefully with what we move forward with, will have the least impact on residents and users of the channel," Mr Buder said.
"Today is about answering questions you may have, developing a path forward so everyone can be engaged and to find the best solution to what we're trying to achieve, along with what you're trying to see how the future of the channel will look."
There for up to 800 beacons active from Port McDonald up to Fowlers Bay and the DIT have replaced up to 600 of the beacons in upgrades.
Marine Principal Engineer for the DIT, Gonz Uyttenhove explained their thought process and work for the crowd.
"Over the past few years we've been upgrading the beacons in Lake Alexandrina to provide a safer passage across Lake Alexandrina," Mr Uyttenhove said.
"The Goolwa Barrage up to the Murray Mouth has also been upgraded. We want to provide a safe passage for travellers at night.
"Our next stage is to look at upgrading around Hindmarsh Island and Bridge."
After a few love tap questions from the community members, the debate began to heat up when resident Nick claimed the beacons weren't needed.
"We are heavy users of this area and most of us are recreational fishers, we don't need them because the shacks give guidance as they are now," Nick said.
Mr Uyttenhove responded with "I understand what you're saying, but you have to remember this is a public waterway."
"We are putting markings in for people who have never been here and are not familiar with the waters. They can go from beacon to beacon," Mr Uyttenhove said.
"You all live here and probably don't need any as you know exactly where to go."
"We want to compromise, but to be fair it doesn't sound like that's the desire and there's only one way forward which is yours," Nick said.
"We're never going to get complete agreement, but I think we're all very, very against solid channel markers with lights, going in the position that they're marked."
Residents were worried of light pollution and that the flashing of the beacons would cause sleepless nights and become a liability for the local wildlife.
"Flashing lights can affect the migration path of the birds of the area," one crowd member said.
"Any interference with the environment has to be reported. That's just another consideration we need to consider."
After the heat of debate died down, Mr Buder who had been taking notes throughout the discussion relayed the thoughts of the crowd and suggested they nominate a subset of the group to work closely in the future with the DIT to further the project and make sure both sides are happy, which was met with approval.
"I want to make sure no one is walking away from here not feeling like they've been heard," Mr Buder said.
The crowd in unison replied "you've been excellent."
