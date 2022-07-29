The Times

Fleurieu Community Foundation on the hunt for volunteers

SC
By Sophie Conlon
July 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you help the Fleurieu Community Foundation by volunteering? Picture: Shutterstock

The Fleurieu Community Foundation is on the hunt for volunteers to join its board and help support its effort in bettering the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.