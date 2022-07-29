Fleurieu Community Foundation on the hunt for volunteers

The Fleurieu Community Foundation is on the hunt for volunteers to join its board and help support its effort in bettering the community.
Chairperson Brad Butler said much of the foundation's work covered finding gaps in the community that they could financially assist.
Mr Butler said the foundation had a board of 12, which meets once a month, but they were looking for extra hands.
"We just don't have enough people to cover everything that we do effectively," he said.
"At the moment we can definitely pick up an extra couple of people who can do some jobs, there are some admin tasks that are falling by the wayside."
Mr Butler said the Fleurieu Community Foundation was the only community foundation in South Australia that was run purely by volunteers.
"We're looking for someone to do simple stuff, like a minute secretary," he said.
"At the moment I'm the chairperson but I also do the minutes and agenda, it shouldn't be that way."
The foundation has a working group that focuses on youth-specific grants and Mr Butler believed young adults would be the perfect fit.
"Having young people that are willing to sit on a sub committee that can work on those things would be great," he said.
The foundation also has grants to help people keep playing sports and in education.
Mr Butler said they could easily match a volunteer with a task in which they had an interest.
"Anyone who's passionate about community and assisting with events would be fantastic," he said..
The foundation is all about providing simple and cost effective ways to invest in the future of the Fleurieu and supports many members of the community through grants and building a stronger community.
Mr Butler said the foundation kept an eye on local issues and worked with stakeholders to make sure everyone in the Fleurieu had a fair go.
"Finding those people who might be doing it tough and being that conduit for people to provide funds that can fill those gaps," he said.
"We're also the conduit for the sharing of information for lobbying of the state government."
For information on the foundation, or to volunteer visit their website. www.fleurieucommunityfoundation.org.au
