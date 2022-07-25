As Alexandrina Council and the Clayton Bay community discuss the next best course of action for the possible Dark Skies project, The Times hit the streets of Clayton Bay and asked the communities' thoughts on the proposed project.
With Clayton Bay being a smaller town, several community members wanted to remain anonymous when giving their thoughts on the subject.
"We support the Dark Skies and are very pro for the project," one community member said.
"We've lived interstate for over 20 years and came back during COVID. Living in a city's CBD for that amount of time, when we arrived back here and walked outside at night, I've never seen anything like it.
"It's like a blanket of white from the Milky Way. The sky is like nothing else. I wouldn't want street lights along the street, that would be terrible.
"We keep every light off at night in respect to the others who have been here for much longer than us. If we do need to head out, we'll take a torch.
"We have heard stories of the trouble and differences the project has created, but we just think it's a nice idea."
Another anonymous Clayton Bay community member said that a lot of the people that want the Dark Skies Project, don't actually live in the area.
"There's a lot of holiday houses here and people live in different areas. They'll come down here and want to light it up," the community member said.
"There's a minor minority who are quite vocal, but I'd say 98 percent of the people who actually live here want to keep the area as it is, dark."
Laurie Hepworth happily put his name on the record and said he has had a bit of history with the subject.
"I've been here for over 25 years," Mr Hepworth said.
"Back then there was much less of a population here in Clayton Bay. Until quite recently, the Dark Skies Project came about when a man began coming down here with his telescopes and he was taking photos for NASA and getting articles published around the world.
"Out of that, that's where the idea came from. At the start, there were never any street lights here, at the BBQ shed there were some, but other than that, we got along fine.
"The night time sky here is just fantastic. The Milky Way, the weather changes and amazing things happen in the sky. Hardly a day goes by without seeing something wonderful.
"We're used to not having lights. We use torches and we've got on fine for 20 years.
"There's a new development happening here and it's in its second stage. Street lights are needed in the development, along with a whole bunch of other things.
"I was on the management committee here for nearly 10 years. People hate having lights on here in Clayton Bay.
"It's detrimental to the water birds and some of the insect life that provide food for some of the animals also.
"There are arguments that artificial lighting can also affect fish and bird breeding.
"We did reach an agreement with the council that the lights could be there, but they had to remain off. Then there was a complaint of safety that emergency services may not be able to read the letter box numbers in an emergency.
"The lights went back on. We've gone through this process at least half a dozen times.
"There are other options, like bollards with solar lights on top, but trying to get the council interested in that option has been difficult.
"It's cost efficient and they work very well, but I'm retired now and off the committees. It's becoming a harder issue for every resident that comes here.
"People are used to places being all lit up, but this area in the dark with the beautiful sky is perfect how it is. I wish they could just leave it alone."
What are your thoughts on the possible Clayton Bay Dark Skies Project? Pass on your opinion to: matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
