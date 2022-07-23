Two men arrested for dangerous driving

Two men have been arrested for extreme speed offences and had their cars impounded in the southern suburbs last night.
Police spotted a Holden Commodore travelling at speed north on Grand Boulevard, Seaford Rise just after 8.30pm on Saturday, July 23.
The driver refused to stop and the pursuit was terminated.
PolAir managed to pick up the car as it headed north on Lonsdale Road, then through Old Reynella and Morphett Vale.
The vehicle was abandoned in Carbenet Drive, Hackham and the driver jumped into the front passenger seat of a Ford Falcon.
The Ford headed west along Old Honeypot Road at speed before being dumped in a car park on Wearing Street, Port Noarlunga.
The driver and passenger ran towards the beach. One man tried to swim across the river, but they were both quickly apprehended by patrols.
The alleged driver of the Holden, a 19-year-old Tailem Bend man, and the second driver, a 21-year-old North Plympton man were both arrested and charged with drive dangerous to escape police pursuit and aggravated extreme speed.
The younger man was also charged with driving while disqualified.
They were both bailed to appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on August 25.
Their cars were towed from the scenes and impounded for 28 days.
