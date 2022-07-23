The Times

Men try to out swim police after car chase

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men arrested for dangerous driving

Two men have been arrested for extreme speed offences and had their cars impounded in the southern suburbs last night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.