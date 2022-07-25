Round 14 of Great Southern League's Men's A Grade competition has seen some epic battles and major blowouts.
Kicking off at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 23 teams were looking to come out of the week off and get a win as finals are beginning to loom on the horizon.
First off the ranks was Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks at home facing off with the Langhorne Creek Hawks.
The Mudlarks have been up and about as of late and are a top three side, so this was going to be a big ask for the Hawks.
Taking this big task head on, the Hawks swooped onto their opportunities and came out guns blazing! They had a nice five goal opening quarter and showed the Mudlarks they weren't going to go down easy. 5.2 (32) to 2.1 (13).
That golden momentum continued on into the second for the Hawks and continued to put the ball between the big sticks. Heading into the halftime break, they still led, 8.2 (50) to 4.4 (28).
Myponga knew if they were going to win this, they needed to get a move on. The Hawks continued to make opportunities for themselves in front of goal, but missed several shots and made the game closer than it needed to be. Heading into the final term it was Hawks up 20 10.0 (69) to 7.7 (49).
This was it. Would the Hawks fly high in victory, or would the Mudlarks storm back and break some hawk hearts? The Hawks may have run out of a bit of steam, and Myponga swooped on that opportunity.
Holding the Hawks to only one point in the final quarter, it looked like the Mudlarks were going to pull off a miracle in Myponga, but when the final siren sounded, it was the Langhorne Creek Hawks clinging to a two point win over Myponga. 10.10 (70) to 10.8 (68).
That's a huge win for the Hawks and heading into finals, the top three sided Mudlarks know they'll need to perform better.
Myponga's Mightiest: Luke Whitford, Ben Kennedy, Connor Sampson, Jake Spinks and Cooper Gilbert.
High Flying Hawks: Matt Dominish, Caleb Howell, Jake Dominish, Malakai Kartinyeri, Brodie O'De and David Warren.
It was over to Strathalbyn Oval for the hometown Strathalbyn Roosters facing off with the juggernaut that is the McLaren Eagles.
With only a handful of games to go in the regular season, McLaren are still undefeated and with the Roosters in the middle of the pack, it was another tall task at hand.
The first quarter was a close affair. McLaren were looking good as usual, but the Roosters were hanging about. Strath only trailed by a kick at the end of the first. 3.2 (20) to 2.2 (14).
Really showing that they were here to win this, a strong showing in the second saw the Roosters head into the halftime break trailing by three points. 7.5 (47) to 7.2 (44).
The Roosters came out hot in the third and if they made the most of their opportunities in front of goal, the margin would have been bigger, but heading into the final term, the Roosters were on top of the undefeated Eagles and the fourth looked to be a blockbuster! 9.5 (59) to 8.8 (56).
But, just like we've seen time and time before this season, when they need to put on the jets, they can do it, and do it quickly.
The Eagles tacked on five last quarter goals to run away with the win, but Strath had nothing to be ashamed about in an excellent showing. 13.12 (90) to 11.8 (74).
McLaren's best: Codey Ellison, Joel Vandeleur, Brett Ellis, Sam Lawrie, Kaine Hopkins and Tom Harms.
Roosters with the strut: Mark Tucker, Richard O'Grady, Adam Clark, Jacob Wright, Austin McFarlane and Thomas Welk.
It was over the Yankalilla for the hometown Tigers who are looking forward to a better 2023 season, and the Victor Harbor Roos who are on a serge as of late.
With the Roos full of confidence and hopping up the ladder in the past four games, they knew if they could get on top of the Tigers early, they could get a nice percentage boost and possibly be mixing it up with the top three sides with a big win.
That's just what they did. The Tigers hit the 20 point mark in the second quarter, and from there, couldn't get anything on the board.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but Victor Harbor had the game in the bag by halftime. The Roos get a big win, 16.15 (111) to 3.2 (20).
Roos with the bounce: Jackson Elmes, Lachlan Borrillo, Jesse McKinnon, Zachary Dowling, Benjamin Yeomans and James Mulhern.
Tigers showing their stripes: Angus Weir, Adam Hunt, Kaleigh Fitzgerald, Jesse Fitzgerald, Samuel Crawford and Denver Ker.
Encounter Bay hosted the Mt Compass Bulldogs and after a few up and down weeks, the Bays were looking to impress with AFL legend, Tony Modra in the crowd.
The Bays got off to a ripping start and slotted eight first quarter goals and were very composed in front of goal. 8.1 (49) to 2.2 (14).
Continuing that stellar, straight as an arrow kicking, Encounter Bay slotted another five and had a nice lead heading into the halftime break. 13.1 (79) to 5.3 (33).
The Bulldogs were going to need a big second half, but Encounter Bay were on a mission and never let the doggies back into the game. The Bays got the big win at home and solidified their spot at fifth on the ladder. 19.7 (121) to 9.5 (59).
Best of the Bays: Ben Davis, Cohen Pettitt, Lachlan Williams, Cory Gamble, Callum Tonkin and Tyson Neale.
Bulldogs with the bite: Nathan Hicks, Adam Hunter, Tomas Vitkunas, Klaus Simons, Zigimantas Vitkunas and Tom Pinyon.
Finishing up round 14, it was the Willunga Demons facing the bottom of the ladder Port Elliot/Goolwa Magpies and this one wasn't pretty.
With the Demons eyeing off a top two finish this season, this win saw their percentage skyrocket and they easily took care of business against the Maggies.
By three quarter time it was a 122 point lead to Willunga and at the end of the day, the Dees won, 32.20 (212) to 5.5 (35).
Red hot Dees: Tyson Hoffmann, Cameron Hutchens, Danny Juckers, Sam Renney, Job Colwell and Darcy Scott.
Maggies best: Rory Hausser, Fred Nissen, Dale Cuthbert, Frazer Hayward and Jalen Pryor.
McLaren Eagles are still perched on top of the ladder and undefeated for the season on 28 points.
Willunga's big win sees them slot into second on 20 points.
Myponga's loss sees them slip to third, but only by percentage. They also have 20 points.
Round 15 will kick off on Saturday, July 30 at 2:30pm.
