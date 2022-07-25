It was a beautiful, sunny day for Round 14 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association matches.
The unseasonably warm day at Myponga saw them fall to Langhorne Creek.
The Hawks travelled to Myponga and really got the upper hand of the home team. Despite the home side's solid efforts, Langhorne Creek was again too strong for Myponga and got the victory on the road, 16-34.
Myponga are currently at the bottom of the ladder, but with a few wins could see them make a run for the middle of the pack.
The top of the table McLaren Vale League faced off with middle runners Strathalbyn and McLaren Vale didn't muck around.
Bolting out to a lead, McLaren Vale didn't look back and when the final whistle sounded, it was 62-35 for the top, travelling team.
Yankalilla Tigers hosted Victor Harbor and with the travelling team a top three side on the ladder, the Tigers were going to have their hands full for this game.
Victor Harbor showed why they're up there at the pointy end of the ladder and got a solid win against the hometown Tigers, 53-38.
The final match of the round was held in Willunga as they faced off with the travelling Goolwa Magpies.
With the Willunga Demon's Football Club's A Graders playing 20 metres across the road and dominating the Magpies, Willunga Netball Club joined the party and put on a clinic.
When the final whistle sounded it was the hometown Willunga side getting a 79-42 win over Goolwa.
McLaren Vale League sit on top of the ladder undefeated on 26 points.
Willunga are in second with 20 points and Victor Harbor League are in third with 17 points.
Round 15 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association is set to begin on Saturday, July 30.
