The Times

Round 14 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association results

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willunga showed their strength with a big win over Goolwa on the weekend. Photo: Matt Welch.

It was a beautiful, sunny day for Round 14 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association matches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.