Encounter Lutheran College students have raised $12,207 for children living in refugee camps

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:38am
Encounter Lutheran College students presenting Walk My Way's, Celia Fielke with the funding raised. Picture: Supplied.

Year nine students from Encounter Lutheran College have raised an exceptional amount of funds for people struggling around the world.

