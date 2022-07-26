Year nine students from Encounter Lutheran College have raised an exceptional amount of funds for people struggling around the world.
The $12,207 that has been raised will go toward 470 children living in refugee camps in East Africa and Myanmar to receive an education for a whole year.
Celia Fielke from Australian Lutheran World Service (ALWS - Walk My Way) visited Encounter and was presented with the cheque for the total amount raised.
It has also been announced that Victor Harbor will be hosting a bigger community 'Walk My Way' event on Friday, October 212022.
The walk will involve students from years five to 12 and together with staff from Lutheran schools across the region will walk 20km or 13km along the Fleurieu Peninsula.
This will be a unique service-learning event, but the walk will also be open to the wider local community.
Every $26 raised will help a refugee child go to school for a whole year.
