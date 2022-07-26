Trim, the cat that helped Flinders discover Encounter Bay

We all know that Captain Matthew Flinders mapped the coast of South Australia and encountered Nicholas Baudin off the mouth of the River Murray and then they moored together in what was consequently named Encounter Bay.
They compared maps and findings even though their home countries were at war, and then went on their ways.
Advertisement
Thanks to their findings pioneers and settlers then migrated to South Australia and the colony was born.
But did you know that Matthew Flinders had a very special companion on board, and he may have been a big part of the conversations and discussions that went on between the two captains?
His name was Trim! Trim the cat!
And he was no ordinary cat. He was an extraordinary cat and crew member, fond of sailing the seas. According to Flinders' diaries, Trim was born on the ship Reliance somewhere on the Indian Ocean in 1799.
It was common practice in that day for ships to have cats on board to keep the mice and rats to a minimum.
If these rodents were not kept under control, they could cause a lot of damage both to the ship's food, but also to the stored supplies and canvas, rope, cloth, paper etc. not to mention spreading disease to the crew. And nobody would want that!
Trim was born to this task, and he sailed the seas with Flinders for four years.
Trim was a cat with exceptional obedience. He was an asset to the crew members and never failed to obey commands. Like most cats today, he was able to live happily in a confined space, provided he had food and shelter and a loving environment, of which there was never a lack of for Trim from any of the crew and especially from Matthew Flinders.
Flinders could see that Trim was a gentle and kindhearted kitten right from the start and called him Trim after a favourite cat his uncle had owned. Trim grew up to be Matthew Flinders most adored and faithful friend.
In 1801 when Flinders began his circumnavigation of Australia Trim was at his side.
Trim was said to be a cheeky cat, who would join the captain at his table and try to swipe food off his fork, which I'm sure Flinders would have encouraged!
Trim was more than just a crew member to Matthew Flinders. He was a beloved companion, who was there in times of need and through thick and thin. Flinders mentions in letters to his wife, of how precious Trim was to him and that he often slept on his bed at night.
Trim had many adventures on his voyages pushing his nine lives to the limit. There is one recorded 'Cat-astophic' event where he fell overboard but managed to swim to the ship and climb up the anchor rope to safety!
In 1804, Flinders had stopped at a French island in the Mauritius to refresh supplies on their voyage home. Unfortunately, because England and France were still at war they were jailed as prisoners of war.
There, according to Flinders, Trim was taken by the natives of the island and eaten. They probably thought he was a delicacy!
Sadly, Trim's adventurous career and nine lives came to an end.
Flinders was devasted and wrote: "...Thus perished my faithful intelligent Trim! The sporting, affectionate and useful companion of many voyages during our four years.
Advertisement
Never my Trim to take thee all in all, shall I see thy like again, but never wilt thou cease to be regretted by all who had the pleasure of knowing thee!" ....
Trim continues to be remembered in the monuments that have been erected and the books that have been written about him including the one written by Matthew Flinders.
If you would like to know more about this amazing cat and his adventures, you can:
If you would like to see Trim and learn more, then visit The National Trust Museum at Victor Harbor and see the statue of Trim and the display that we have on show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.