After two years of COVID impacted events, the Willunga Almond Blossom Festival is set to return bigger and better this weekend.
With organisers hoping for a record turnout in 2022, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday 31, will see Willunga's Recreation Park transformed into a family fun event with show rides, sideshows, live entertainment, animal rides, almond inspired cooking competitions, market stalls plus a range of food and drinks.
Advertisement
Now in its 52nd year, event organiser, Heather Williams said the Almond Blossom Festival is Willunga's own mini Adelaide Show.
"COVID has had a huge impact on the Almond Blossom Festival over the past few years, so we are really hoping for a great turnout this year with two days of festivities that the whole family can enjoy," Ms Williams said.
"Rec Park is a vital part of the Willunga township. Apart from being home to all the Willunga sporting teams, it is also a hub for the town's social and community events.
"Everyone from the CFS, RSL and CWA to Cinemallunga and Willunga Primary School use the Rec Park, so it really is integral to our town."
The Willunga Recreation Park has been community owned and managed since 1875, with the Almond Blossom Festival the park's major fundraising event since 1969.
Local resident Janet Steegh has been attending the festival since moving to Willunga in 2016.
"Our family loves the Almond Blossom festival and we have gone every year since moving here" she said.
"We usually go to the festival as a family on the Saturday and then volunteer on the Sunday. It is such a fun couple of days."
One of the highlights of the festival are the Almond inspired cooking competitions, which pays homage to the Almond industry that once thrived in the area.
This year's festival cake is a one pot cake provided by 'The Greek Vegetarian', Helen Korakianitis.
"This one-bowl wonder is so easy to make yet delicious to eat. You would think there was much more to the method of it!", Ms Korakianitis said.
The Willunga Almond Blossom Festival is held at the Willunga Recreation Park this Saturday and Sunday July 30,31.
Gates open on Saturday at 11am, with live music and local beer, wine and food available all day.
Fireworks will light up the town on Saturday night at 7pm.
Sunday, the gates open at 10am with the festivities drawing to a close at 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.