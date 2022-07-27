Alexandrina Council and Fleurieu Food have officially announced a new partnership at Peninsula Providore along with several other exciting joint ventures.
On Tuesday, July 26, councillors, members of the newly appointed Agricultural Round Table committee and people of the Alexandrina community celebrated the newly formed partnership, the announcement of the Fleurieu Food Festival and the Business Alexandrina's Hub opening.
Advertisement
The collaboration will look to support local agribusiness and food producers as part of the Business Alexandrina program.
Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes said the newly formed partnership will be a fruitful one for the community.
"This is a special networking event to announce our partnership with Fleurieu Food," Mayor Parkes said.
"This partnership is important to Alexandrina's economic development, our strategy and the businesses that play a crucial part to our economy.
"When the council works closely with industry, great things can be achieved. This partnership will drive demand for our businesses and increase collaborations across the township.
"The organisation of the Fleurieu Food Festival has been outstanding and it's been really great for the committee to get together and do what's best for the region."
Owner of Peninsula Providore Farm, Chair of Fleurieu Food and member of the Agricultural Round Table, Mel Hollick thanked everyone for their hard work.
"We're really proud of what we're trying to achieve and what I've come to understand is that when we all work together, we're so much more stronger," Ms Hollick said.
"Collaboration is willing all this together. The Fleurieu Food Festival is aiming to make August, which is traditionally our quietest time of the year, the busiest.
"We're trying to help the visitation of the region. I really enjoy working with our food producers, but I do find it tricky to see a lot of them having to have day jobs to keep going.
"There's a lot we can do to help our primary producers. The more we work together, the stronger we can be."
Mayor Parkes was very thankful to Ms Hollick and believes she will continue to provide great support to the region and its producers.
"Mel gives great leadership to our region," Mayor Parkes said.
"She's the chair of Fleurieu Food and a member of the Agricultural Table Committee which we're really looking to reestablish and get some runs on the board.
"We want to make it something our primary producers want to be a part of. We produce some of the best and beautiful produce in Australia here in the Alexandrina region.
"It's a pristine area along with the wonderful environment."
The Fleurieu Food Festival will begin in August, 2022 and will showcase the breadth and depth of the Fleurieu Peninsula's food and beverage producers.
Advertisement
For the full program and bookings, please head to www.fleurieufood.com.au/festival
The Business Alexandrina Hub is located at 12 Cadell Street, Goolwa and is now open. To book a space, please contact: business@alexandrina.sa.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.