Dix, Rosenberg winners at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

THE Encounter Bay Bowling Club's president's pairs was won by the duo of Ian Dix and Jeff Rosenberg.
Runners-up, Bill and Sandy Nash and in third place were Wally Humphrys and Glenda Niven.
The sponsor for the event was PhysioXtra.
Thursday's triples was won by the trio of Geoff Berg, Pat O'Connell and Bob Alsop.
ON Saturday, Encounter Bay Bowling Club bowlers celebrated Alan Pearce's 92nd birthday.
Pearce he has been a bowler at Encounter Bay for many years.
Winners - Brian Maynard, Jill Horner and Joy Mundy.
2nd - Wally Humphrys, Peter Bevan and Lyn Nottage.
3rd - Brian Mundy, Jim Taylor and Takami Milne.
