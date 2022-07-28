The Times

Dix, Rosenberg winners at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

Updated July 28 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 10:30pm
Ian Dix and Jeff Rosenberg.

THE Encounter Bay Bowling Club's president's pairs was won by the duo of Ian Dix and Jeff Rosenberg.

