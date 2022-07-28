SOCCER: Southern Breakers outplay Port Adelaide Pirates | PHOTOS

The Southern Breakers under 15 girls travelled to Port Adelaide on Sunday and secured a 0-2 win against the Pirates on an interesting pitch with a hump in the middle.
The Port Elliot girls were coming back from a week off and were full of energy heading into this match up.
Amber Kim started in the midfield but seemed to be everywhere on the pitch.
The Breakers looked in control early and when the Port Adelaide Pirates did go forward they were quickly shut down by Southern Breaker defenders Lokke Rennerts, Hannah Rowlands and Sophia Moore.
A beautiful forward ball by Abby Ellis went to the Port Adelaide goalie.
Unfortunately for the goalie her pass to a defender when straight into Nila Mohring who didn't hesitate to score the first goal of the game for the Breakers.
The Breakers were very unlucky not to get their second goal early in the second half.
The away side got another great forward ball by Abby Ellis but it was deflected out for a corner.
A great kick in by Kayte O'Donnell put the ball in front of Sophie Andrews who got a shot on goal, blocked by the arm of a defender.
The Port Adelaide Pirates kept trying to make chances and came closest through a corner but good defence from Southern Breakers' Taylor Perry and Alana Anderson got the ball out and back out of danger.
The Breakers' midfield was working hard with Amber Kim and Lucy Boundey tackling hard and getting good forward runs. Southern Breakers players Estelle Dybala and Zoe Warren were doing excellent work on the wings to gain possession and make their opposition work hard.
The Breakers second goal came with the well-practised move of a well-placed ball from Nila Mohring finished off superbly by Kayte O'Donnell.
Southern Breaker Ella Bryant was solid all day in goals and pulled off a save just seconds before the end of the game to keep her clean sheet for the match.
Next Sunday the Southern Breaker girls are back home at Breaker Park at 10.30am against Flinders University.
