SOCCER: Southern Breakers outplay Port Adelaide Pirates | PHOTOS

By Caroline Horn
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:00pm
The Southern Breakers under 15 girls travelled to Port Adelaide on Sunday and secured a 0-2 win against the Pirates on an interesting pitch with a hump in the middle.

