Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

WINTER WONDER
Almond Blossom Festival
Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31. From 11am Saturday at Willunga Recreation Park. A weekend of show rides and family activities. Join our circus performers, pet the animals, shop at the market stalls, sing along with local musicians and discover our almonds, with "Meet the Growers" and an almond cracking competition. Find a range of delicious food, wine and beer stalls.
HISTORY TALK
ADFAS Fleurieu
Monday, August 1, 10.30am The Gospel Centre, 2 George Main Road, Victor Harbor. Australian Design and Fine Arts Society Fleurieu introduces Professor Jos Hackforth-Jones to talk about Captain James Cook. The talk will discuss the work of artists and naval officers who used the landscape and maritime conventions to record the world they found. Visitors welcome payment of $25 at the door, including morning tea.
SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Monday, August 1, 10am, at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards and table tennis. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
YARN CRAFT
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, August 1, 12.30-3pm, Goolwa Community Centre. Bring wool and knit knit, stitch, crochet and chat. Gold coin donation. For more information call 8555 3941.
DISCOVER THE CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, August 5, 2- 4pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. Shakespeare will be unravelled. There's no doubt he's a bit of a puzzler at times but Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life if you'd like to get to know his work better. There's no need to book, just come and you'll be very welcome. What's more, it's free!
