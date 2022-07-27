The Times
Amy Vitkunas and Tiffany Copley have been declared duel winners of the GSFLW's A Grade Women's Medal Count

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 1:26pm
Mt Compass Bulldog, Amy Vitkunas and McLaren Football Club's, Tiffany Copley were declared duel winners of the GSFLW's A Grade Women's Medal Count. McLaren Football Club's Ally Bailey was announced as the runner up. Picture: Matt Welch.

The audience was upstanding in applause at the Goolwa/Port Elliot Football Club as the Great Southern Football League Women's (GSFLW) A-Grade medalist count was declared a tie.

