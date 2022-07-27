The audience was upstanding in applause at the Goolwa/Port Elliot Football Club as the Great Southern Football League Women's (GSFLW) A-Grade medalist count was declared a tie.
On Wednesday, July 27, Mt Compass Bulldog, Amy Vitkunas and McLaren Football Club's, Tiffany Copley were declared duel winners of the GSFLW's A-Grade Women's Medal Count.
Both players scored 14 points each, and as both players were declared winners of the award, McLaren Football Club's, Ally Bailey was announced as the runner up on 11 points.
Copley who is also a player at South Adelaide Football Club in the SANFLW said she was honoured to be sharing the award with Vitkunas.
"I started my career at McLaren Vale about five years ago and it was the first time I'd ever played footy," Ms Copley said.
"I worked my way up to Souths and the Country Championships. I honestly think this is the best league in South Australia.
"It gives everyone an opportunity and the country vibe makes everyone want to play here. We only had four teams in the competition when it started and it just keeps getting bigger. Hopefully we can continue to grow."
Vitkunas was also humble in her acceptance of the award.
"I'd like to thank the league and my team," Ms Vitkunas said.
"I love playing and I just want to thank all the volunteers and to everyone who made tonight happen."
The first award of the night was given to Under 17's lead goal kicker, Willunga Football Club's, Emma Charlton who scored 31 goals.
The Under 17's Medal Count winner was Bella Rigby also from Willunga Football Club on 19 points.
Runner up was McLaren Eagle, Esther Rayner on 17 points. Third was Strathalbyn Rooster, Charlotte Collins who tallied up 16 points.
The newest award in the program was the A grade MVP Award which is a coach's award.
Taking home the honors was Strathalbyn Football Club's, Tess Huxable who scored 22 votes .
The Open Women's leading goal scorer was Willunga Demon, Courtney Gum with 21 goals. Ms Gum couldn't attend, so her teammates accepted the award on her behalf.
