A conference that is set to link farmers and scientists to help turn farms into healthier places to live is set to be held in Clayton Bay.
Planned for August 13, primary producers are invited whether large or small and the meeting aims to improve famers profits, cut chemical costs, help reduce work load and make farms healthier places to live avoiding metal depression.
The Clayton Bay Nursery and Environment Group (CBNEG) will hold the conference and plan to show how other farmers have transformed their livelihoods.
The strategy underlying the new method of farming is broadly called regenerative agriculture (RA).
When embraced, it allows farmers to live closer to nature and improve incomes at the same time.
Native plants and animals can change our lives and make so much difference to our mental health.
A good mix of native plants will improve biodiversity both above and below the ground as well as providing a home for many of our native animals and invertebrates.
CBNEG has established a small nursery and has supplied thousands of native plants to the community at rock bottom prices.
It has also been involved in many community projects planting native plants around the town and on farms. It's run mainly by volunteers.
Recognising that a focus on reintroducing native animals, it has obtained funding through the Foundation for Australia's most Endangered Species (FAME), the Nature Glenelg Trust and Landscape SA, and has established a captive breeding program for breeding the threatened southern bell frog for release into the wild.
The conference planned will have expert speakers from farmers already practicing RA, a soil expert from University of Adelaide, agriculturalists, consultants, and people from government.
It will be an introduction to the concept which is now growing rapidly around Australia and is supported by both federal and state governments.
For the local community, the opportunity to learn about RA is not a day too soon as we learned recently that 52% of agricultural land in Australia is degraded.
Chemicals are contaminating food, killing good bugs in the environment and soils and costs are sending some farmers broke.
Everyday chemicals are destroying sperm counts in humans and animals.
An example of showcase at the conference is how a local winery is using native predatory insects to kill the bugs that reduce profitability in vineyards.
It's far better to use the invertebrates than to continue to spray vast amounts of chemical around which affects us all and our wildlife.
