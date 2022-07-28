The Times

Clayton Bay Nursery and Environment Group set to hold regenerative agriculture conference in August

By Peter Mirtschin
July 28 2022 - 11:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A conference that is set to link farmers and scientists to help turn farms into healthier places to live is set to be held in Clayton Bay. Picture: Peter Mirtschin.

A conference that is set to link farmers and scientists to help turn farms into healthier places to live is set to be held in Clayton Bay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.