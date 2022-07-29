A walk for mental health will take place in the Fleurieu Peninsula with a fundraising goal of $700,000 for Beyond Blue's 24/7 Support Service.
Coastrek, Australia's premier charity hiking challenge for women will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022 with over 1,200 trekkers set to take on the 30km or 60km challenge.
In teams of four trekkers will start at Parsons Beach for the 60km and Victor Harbor for the 30km distances, with both events finishing at Goolwa.
Coastrek Founder CEO, Di Westaway OAM said the event attracts predominantly women but there is a growing number of men each year joining in the walk.
"Coastrek is a fantastic fitness goal that includes a dedicated 6-12week training program ensuring all trekkers are well prepared and get the most out of this life-changing experience," Ms Westaway said..
"Our goal is to highlight the benefits of training and walking in nature on physical and mental health so that this routine continues well after event day."
Former Fleurieu Peninsula resident and now living in Queensland, Peta OBrien said she will be taking part in the walk within her state, but will be thinking of home with each step.
"My aim is to raise as much awareness and funds to help support this amazing charity," Ms O'Brien said.
"The reason I feel the need to do this is for my own journey in life to try to be a better person, help others and make a difference in this sometimes cruel world, this is my first step in trying to do better.
"Coming up to 21 months ago, on 10/10/2020, I got a phone call that changed my life and to this day I find it hard to even comprehend it even happened.
"I got a call from my older brother, who broke the news that our little sister Toni had been killed in a tragic accident back home in South Australia.
"My world stopped and changed that very day, she left behind our heartbroken family, fiancé, two little girls aged six and four, three stepchildren and so many friends.
"My heart broke and I felt cheated, I was angry and I was in total disbelief.
"It's been a long road to get to this stage of being able to talk about it and I know its a long road ahead, dont get me wrong I still have days of total sadness, but I am trying to focus all my sadness into something positive and make a positive change to help others."
Trekkers up for the 60km challenge will get a taste of South Australia's famous Heysen Trail between Waitpinga and Encounter Bay, but there are plenty of highlights for the 30 kilometre trek as well.
The 2.9km Kaiki Walking Trail will lead trekkers around Granite Island Recreation Park where they'll see unusual granite formations, crashing waves, and stunning panoramic views from elevated platforms.
The walk also features a spectacular 2.4 km cliff-top sculpture trail which features the work of local, national and international artists.
Coastrek on the Fleurieu Peninsula is one of five events around Australia. The Sydney event in March and the Mornington Peninsula event in May raised a combined $4.4 million towards the 2022 goal of $6 million.
The Sunshine Coast event will take place in July and a brand new event in Margaret River in October will complete the year's events. Visit www.coastrek.com.au for further information.
All Coastrek routes are meticulously planned in coordination with local councils and national parks to ensure all trekkers tread lightly on our treasured land.
To register or donate please head to: www.coastrek.com.au/adelaide
You can also help Peta on her journey at: www.coastrek.com.au/
