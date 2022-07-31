DISCOVER THE CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, August 5, 2- 4pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. Shakespeare will be unravelled. There's no doubt he's a bit of a puzzler at times but Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life if you'd like to get to know his work better. There's no need to book, just come and you'll be very welcome. What's more, it's free!
HAPPIER HOUR
Here's to strength
Friday, August 5, Here's to Strength wellness hub, 1A Old Coach Road Aldinga, from 4pm; Come down, enjoy a family style camp fire, barbecue, live music, fairy lights, and sit under the stars with a picnic rug/camp chair and simply get to know the community.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, August 6, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
Weaving wonder
South Coast Spinners and Weavers Group
Monday, August 8, 10am-2pm at Adare Uniting Church, McCracken. A friendly group that encourages members to embrace the crafts of spinning, weaving, knitting felting, and allied textile crafts. Contact Gill Hunter 8552 1504 for information.
LEARN BRIDGE
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Tuesday, August 9, 1-4pm, Main Hall at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of bridge with other beginners. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
TAX HELP
Goolwa Community Centre
Wednesday, August 10. 10am-4pm at the Goolwa Community Centre. A service from the Australian Taxation Office to help low income earners to submit their tax. For information call 8555 3941
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, August 14, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
GENERATION SUPPORT
Grandparents Group
Monday, August 15, 1.30-3.30, Goolwa Community Centre. Join a support group for grandparents. Contact Colleen for more information 8212 1937.
