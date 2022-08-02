Over 200 Fleurieu community members attended the Uluru Statement From the Heart community forum and have engaged in important and needed conversation.
The Fleurieu forum was held on Wednesday, July 27 at Encounter Lutheran College and led by Miwi-inyeri Pelepi-ambi Aboriginal Corporation (MIPAAC). It was also organised by the Fleurieu Aboriginal and Community Initiatives Network (FACIN).
Advertisement
Signatories Pitjantjatjara woman, Sally Scales and Arabana man Elijah Bravington spoke along with Torres Strait Islander man, Thomas Mayor who joined via video from Darwin.
Encounter Lutheran stated on their Facebook that "It was wonderful to have more than 200 people from our local community in attendance engaging in this important conversation."
"We were blessed to have had Cedric Varcoe do a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, followed by Sally Scales, Elijah Bravington and Thomas Mayor, who were each captivating and engaging First Nation speakers," an Encounter Lutheran spokesperson said.
"The Q&A and panel discussion was a powerful opportunity to clarify ideas and build momentum.
"Thank you to everyone who attended and assisted to make the night a huge success."
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's speech at the Garma Festival marked a momentous occasion in Australia's history.
The draft question and amendment are based on a submission from Co-Chairs of the Uluru Dialogue Pat Anderson AO and Professor Megan Davis, along with a team of legal experts from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Indigenous Law Centre.
Professor Megan Davis, Balnaves Chair in Constitutional Law, and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue said this announcement is representative of Australia finally witnessing the Statement turn into tangible action.
"I welcome Prime Minister Albanese's announcement as an important step toward finally giving Australians their opportunity to vote "Yes" at a referendum and to ultimately progress the first step called for in the Uluru Statement, a First Nations Voice," Professor Davis said.
"The draft question and amendment are the culmination of more than five years of drafting by the Indigenous Law Centre UNSW and the Uluru Dialogue. It's pleasing to see a version based on our work released for public discussion.
"It's great to have these words released for the next stage of public debate and awareness. We wanted the words to illustrate a clear and simple ask of voters come referendum day. In the meantime, we will continue to test it through our work with the Law Council of Australia and Australian Association of Constitutional Lawyers to make sure we get this right. We have one chance at this."
"As the Uluru Dialogue, the group who have been working tirelessly on this movement for more than a decade, we are encouraged that we are moving in the right direction, and that tangible progress is finally underway for First Peoples."
For more information on the Uluru Statement from the Heart, visit: www.ulurustatement.org.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.