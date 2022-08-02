Damaging winds, wild weather to hit coastal, inland South Australia

Damaging winds, showers and thunderstorms are being predicted for much of southern South Australia as a strong cold front hits the state from the west.
Wind gusts of around 90km/h are predicted over western areas of the state on Tuesday morning and will extend into the Eyre Peninsula, Flinders Rangers and eastern areas during the day.
Advertisement
The winds should ease briefly on Wednesday morning before increasing as a new trough moves across the Great Australian Bight.
Read more: Cold front set to bring wild weather
Port Lincoln, Ceduna, Whyalla, Adelaide, Kangaroo Island, Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge, Bordertown, Naracoorte and Mount Gambia are expected to be affected.
Other areas impacted include the Mount Lofty Ranges, West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Flinders, Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of North West Pastoral and North East Pastoral districts.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.