Damaging winds, wild weather to hit coastal, inland South Australia

Bureau of Meteorology warns of damaging winds, wild weather to hit most of South Australia

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:41am
Damaging winds, showers and thunderstorms are being predicted for much of southern South Australia as a strong cold front hits the state from the west.

