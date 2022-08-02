The Times
Bureau of Meteorology warns of damaging winds, wild weather for most of South Australia

Updated August 2 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:46am
Damaging winds and heavy rain have been forecasted for South Australia for the next five days, with the SES urging people to take precautions before the fronts hit.

