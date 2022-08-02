Damaging winds and heavy rain have been forecasted for South Australia for the next five days, with the SES urging people to take precautions before the fronts hit.
Robert Charlton, South Australia SES State Duty Officer, said people should secure or put away items in yards to help minimise potential property damage.
"We all know weather can be unpredictable, and I think we've all seen the videos of trampolines and outdoor furniture being blown around during intense wind gusts,'' he said.
"While we are not expecting destructive winds over the coming days, it pays to err on the side of caution.
"For the next couple of days, the SASES will be at a heightened level of preparedness and we will be constantly monitoring conditions.
"We will be ready to respond if required.''
Damaging winds, showers and thunderstorms are being predicted as a string of cold fronts hit the state from the west.
Wind gusts of around 90km/h had been predicted over western areas of the state on Tuesday morning and will extend into the Eyre Peninsula, Flinders Rangers and eastern areas during the day.
The winds should ease briefly on Wednesday morning before increasing as a new trough moves across the Great Australian Bight.
Port Lincoln, Ceduna, Whyalla, Adelaide, Kangaroo Island, Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge, Bordertown, Naracoorte and Mount Gambia are expected to be affected.
Other areas impacted include the Mount Lofty Ranges, West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Flinders, Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of North West Pastoral and North East Pastoral districts.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
As of 3.50pm on Tuesday the following BoM warnings were in place
Gale warnings: Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast
Strong wind warnings: Adelaide metropolitan Wwters, Far West Coast, Upper West Coast and Lower West Coast
Strong wind warnings Adelaide metropolitan waters, Far West Coast, Upper West Coast and Gulf St Vincent
The SES has released details of places where sandbag assistance can be found.
Free sandbags will be available at the Port Pirie SES Unit, Hughes Street, Port Pirie South between 3pm and 11.59 pm on Tuesday
An SES 'Sandbagging your home' factsheet will be available from each of the locations, or can be downloaded from the SES website www.ses.sa.gov.au. The factsheet describes the correct method for filling, laying and disposing of sandbags and an instructional video covering the same information can be viewed on the SES website.
Stay informed:
Sheep graziers have been warned cold temperatures, showers and strong northerly winds could impact flocks. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
