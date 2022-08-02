Confidence boosters and down to the wire battles have seen round 15 of the Great Southern Football League's (GSFL), Men's A Grade a spectacular one.
On Saturday, July 30, the games kicked off at 2:30pm and getting the ball rolling was the Mt Compass Bulldogs hosting the up and about Victor Harbor Roos.
With the Roos having a few wins on the trot, they were looking to get up further on the pointy end of the ladder with a big win, but the doggies showed they weren't ready to learn roll over.
For the whole game, it was a tight contest. The Kangas slotted two goals in the first quarter while the dogs nipped at the heels. 2.3 (15) to 1.2 (8).
Coming out in the second, the Doggies wanted to show the Roos a new trick they'd learnt, fetch. They fetched themselves a nice five goal quarter and when the halftime siren sounded, it was the doggies on top, 6.5 (41) to 5.7 (37).
The Dogs momentum continued on in the third, but the Roos were eager to hop into the lead. They had one quarter to do that, but only trailed by four points at three quarter time. 8.7 (55) to 7.9 (51).
It was an absolute tug of war with both teams wanting the win, but when the final siren sounded it was the Bulldogs howling in victory. 10.10 (70) to 9.12 (66).
Bulldogs with the best bite: Brandon Mckenzie, Adam Hunter, Tomas Vitkunas, Bailey Hann, Tom Dix and Jayden Weetman.
Mightiest Roos: Zachary Dowling, Benjamin Yeomans, Lachlan Borrillo, Jesse McKinnon and Rhys Bartram.
Encounter Bay faced off with the Strathalbyn Roosters at home, and while a nice win the week before put the Bays back on a track, a slow start to this one had the fans nervous.
Strath came out firing on all spurs, slotting three straight in the first quarter and the Bays ended the quarter with two behinds. 3.0 (18) to 0.2 (2).
Putting that quarter behind them, Encounter Bay got to work and rattled off seven goals to take the lead into the halftime break. 7.4 (46) to 4.2 (26).
The Roosters clawed it back to a two goal game at the end of the third, with the Bays repeating the first quarter lodging only two points. 7.6 (48) to 5.6 (36).
Encounter Bay thought that was close enough and in the fourth put the boosters on and ran away with a win. 10.9 (69) to 8.6 (54).
Best of the Bays: Tyson Neale, Jack Crispin, Jake Tarca, Cory Gamble, Callum Tonkin and Ben Davis.
Roosters with the strut: Jacob Wright, Riley Clamp, Tom Redden, Mitchell Godfrey, Mark Tucker and Austin McFarlane.
It was over to McLaren Vale for the battle of the birds, McLaren Eagles facing the Langhorne Creek Hawks.
McLaren have had an absolutely outstanding season and the Hawks were looking to put the first blemish on their impeccable 2022 record.
McLaren flew out to a 27 point lead in the first quarter as the Hawks were only able to put two points on the board. 4.5 (29) to 0.2 (2).
The Hawks got a move on in the second quarter, but a slow start against the Eagles has never worked this season and they trailed by 20 points at the half. 7.5 (47) to 4.2 (27).
The Eagles didn't stop the scoreboard pressure in the third and tacked on another five goals extending their lead to 12.7 (79) to 6.5 (41).
McLaren dug in the talons and swooped onto another win, getting the solid victory over Langhorne Creek. 14.12 (96) to 7.6(48).
Mightiest for McLaren: Daniel Marr, Tom Harms, kaine Hopkins, Sam Lawrie, Luke Mitton and Jamie Smith.
High Flying Hawks: Ben Arbon, Coby Helyar, Scott Tonkin, Mitchell Cleggett, Jack Keynes and Nick Thunig.
Another week, another McLaren Eagles win. Can they be stopped?
The Yankalilla Tigers hosted the Port Elliot/Goolwa Magpies with the Tiges looking for their second win and the Maggies still seeking their first for 2022.
The two teams battled it out in the first quarter, with the Magpies trailing by one goal. 3.5 (23) to 2.5 (17).
The Tigers got to work in the second quarter and opened up a 21 point lead heading into the halftime break. 6.10 (46) to 3.7 (25).
The Maggies slotted four goals to make it a 20 point game heading into the final term 10.12 (72) to 7.10 (52), but that's when the Tigers pounced on Goolwa and ran away with the win.
The Yankalilla Tigers scored their second win of the season over Port Elliot/Goolwa Magpies, 17.19 (121) to 8.11 (59).
Tigers showing their stripes: Angus Weir, Denver Ker, Jesse Fitzgerald, Adam Hunt, Joel Kay and Maison Linke.
Best for the Pies: Ryan Carnelly, Logan Payne, Brian Gill, Jaid Cooper, Rory Hausser and Dale Cuthbert.
The final game for round 15 was held at Myponga Oval with the hometown Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks facing off with the Willunga Demons.
After trouncing the Magpies last week, the Dees were looking to continue their fine form and they got to work early, slotting two goals to lead out the first quarter. 2.1 (13) to 0.2 (2).
Myponga had a dreadful first half. They were unable to put it through the big sticks, but even with their lack of luck in front of goal, they only trailed by 21 points at the half. 4.4 (28) to 0.7 (7).
The bad luck continued for the Mudlarks as when the three quarter siren sounded, they'd only been able to score 10 points. Willunga led 9.9 (63) to 0.10 (10).
With the Dees looking comfortable, Myponga began to pepper the goals, but when the final siren sounded, it was the mighty Willunga Demons claiming victory. 9.9 (63) to 3.17 (35).
Dees Best: Sam Renney, Danny Juckers, Job Colwell, Tyson Hoffmann, Sam Tregenza and Danny Irvine.
Slickest for Sellicks: Harrison Cock, Luke Whitford, Connor Sampson, Elliot Chalmers, Ryan Kelly and Scott Ogilvie.
After 15 rounds, it's 15 wins for McLaren Eagles as they're perched on top of the ladder with 30 points.
The Willunga Demons take second on the ladder with 22 points after their big win over Myponga.
The Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks are left with a "what could have been" headspace in third place on 20 points.
Round 16 of the GSFL Men's A Grade competition kicks off on Saturday, August 6 at 2:30pm.
