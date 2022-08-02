The Times

14 Fleurieu Peninsula community members will take part in the 34th SA Variety Bash

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:00am
14 Fleurieu Peninsula community members are set to take part in the 34th SA Variety Bash and will aim to raise $1.5 million for SA children in need.

