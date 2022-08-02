Aiming to raise $1.5 million for SA kids in need, 14 Fleurieu Peninsula community members will put the pedal to the metal and take part in the 34th SA Variety Bash.
Hitting the road from August 13 to 20, the trip will begin at the Brickworks, then travel 2469km around South Australia and finish in the Barossa Valley, coining the name 'Town to Tannins'.
The eight day event will see more than 250 crazily costumed entrants, 72 colourful vehicles and 84 Official Volunteers travel through regional towns such as Roxby Downs, Glendambo, Ceduna, and Whyalla.
CEO of Variety SA, Mark McGill said the Variety Bash is the flagship event that leads the way in meeting demands for fundraising.
"At its heart, the Variety Bash is simply based on having fun, however all involved, particularly our entrants, are acutely aware of the tens of thousands of children from all parts of the State who rely on our fundraising." he said.
"It will also bring much needed economic benefit to regional areas of South Australia through supplies, meals and accommodation as well as presenting grant funding throughout the state."
Over the past 33 years, the SA Bash alone has raised in excess of $47 million for South Australian kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability.
Sellicks Beach community member, Lincoln who is six-years-old lives with Cerebral Palsy and recently Variety SA granted a wheelchair accessible vehicle valued at $39,000 to Lincoln and his family.
This grant means that his family no longer has to lift Lincoln manually into the car, allowing easier access to the community and medical appointments.
To learn more, or to donate, please visit varietysa.org.au.
