Round 15 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association has seen some nail biters and blowouts.
In the game that had everyone nails down to the nub, it was Mount Compass taking on Victor Harbor.
With the home side Mt Compass having the crowd's adoring cheers willing them on, they battled hard and when the final whistle blew, they pulled off a two point victory over Victor Harbor 48-46.
McLaren Vale hosted Langhorne Creek and as they sit on top of the ladder, they were looking to further extend their stranglehold on top spot on the ladder.
That's exactly what they did. McLaren Vale got a 20 point win over Langhorne Creek, 51-31.
It was over to Yankalilla for the Tigers facing off with Goolwa.
With the A Grade football Men's Tigers team getting a big win over the Magpies, the roar of success was in the air as Yankalilla's Netball League side replicated a big win beating Goolwa 53-41.
Second on the ladder Willunga faced off with Myponga. Establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with, Willunga got the big win over Myponga, 62-25.
McLaren Vale League sit on top of the ladder undefeated on 28 points.
Willunga are in second with 22 points and Victor Harbor League after their loss sit in third with 17 points.
Mt Compass with that win have pulled up to fourth on 16 points.
Round 16 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association is set to begin on Saturday, August 6.
