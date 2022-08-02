The Times

Round 15 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association has seen some nail biters and blowouts

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yankalilla have roared to a win over Goolwa. Picture: File.

Round 15 of the League Women's Great Southern Netball Association has seen some nail biters and blowouts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.