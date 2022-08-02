With 34 years of experience under her belt in residential care, Goolwa based West Park Residential Care Homes, Lynn Coleshill will celebrate Aged Care Employee Day alongside her sector mates this weekend.
On Sunday, August 7, Aged Care Employee Day will recognise those who work in the industry, including more than 260 people employed across the Fleurieu with leading aged care provider ACH Group.
Lynn has 34 years of memories to look back on, and 20 in a manager position.
One of her favourite memories is when a resident, who had previously been in the air force, had the chance to go flying again.
"Caring for residents requires a holistic approach," Lynn said.
"It's about providing clinical care, but also looking at their individual wellbeing needs and supporting the residents to remain socially, physically, and mentally active.
"There have been many residents who have blossomed when living at West Park."
Lynn thinks there are a couple of personality traits that are important for those working in aged care and with nearly 90 employees under her wing in Goolwa, she has an eye for who can cut it.
"I look for people with genuine empathy for older people and who have patience. They need to have good communication and effective listening skills and understand how to prioritise their work," she said.
After all these years, the passion and inspiration in a constantly changing sector still has Lynn excited to go to work.
"I love supporting residents to live well and achieve their goals, receiving positive feedback from their families, and the camaraderie between staff are key to keeping inspired and motivated," Lynn said.
"Time doesn't stand still in aged care. Working as a team is vital to being able to adapt to the changes and challenges.
"No doubt, this year has been very challenging with COVID, but the residents and staff are so resilient. Staff get great satisfaction knowing they are supporting residents, and they are doing such an amazing job."
Living on Hindmarsh Island, Lynn said West Park holds a special place in the local community.
"Residents and staff have been part of the Goolwa Christmas pageant each year," she said.
"Every Christmas the residents and staff hold a toy drive and donate the toys to disadvantaged children, last year donating the presents to Goolwa Primary School to distribute.
"There is a dedicated group of local volunteers who give up their time to support residents and staff. West Park is part of Goolwa's community."
For anyone interested in a career in aged care, ACH Group is currently hiring for several roles on the Fleurieu Peninsula. To learn more visit: www.achgroup.org.au/work-with-us.
