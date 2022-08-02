Recycling collection set to double over Summer period

Collection of yellow recycling and green food organics bins will double this Summer for Alexandrina Council, City of Victor Harbor, District Council of Yankalilla and Kangaroo Island Council.
The aim of the double collection is to encourage residents to recycle more material.
Advertisement
The Fleurieu Peninsula councils have long recognised the summer period requires extra waste collections and since the introduction of fortnightly collection, have provided weekly collection of waste to landfill bins over the peak summer period.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FRWA) Executive Officer, Simon Grenfell said the change increases capacity by more than 300 per cent over a time when residents generally have more materials to dispose of.
"Our community is environmentally conscious and has become very good at recycling, but over summer recycling bins are full and a lot of food waste goes in the general waste bin," Mr Grenfell said.
"We want to encourage residents to recycle more material so we are doubling the amount of recycling bins we collect."
Tasked with reducing the impact of the community on the environment, FRWA conducted a community trial over the summer of 2020/21 which provided weekly recycling and green bin collections with fortnightly waste to landfill collection.
The trial showed the community creates more recycling and green/food waste over the summer period.
FRWA then consulted the community through a survey of more than 1300 residents, collected waste tracking data and conducted external waste audits over the 2021/22 summer to ensure a change would be favourable for the majority of the community, presenting its findings to councils for consideration.
In July, all Fleurieu Peninsula council endorsed extra recycling and green collections over the summer period, with fortnightly waste to landfill, including those with any EC (exceptional circumstances bins), continuing to be collected fortnightly.
The six extra weekly collections of Recycling and Green bins (in eligible townships) will begin the week of December 19, 2022 and finish week of January 27, 2023.
Further information and collection calendars can be found on the FRWA website www.frwa.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.