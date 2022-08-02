The Times

Recycling and green food bin collection set to double this Summer over the Fleurieu Peninsula

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:28am, first published 7:39am
Recycling collection set to double over Summer period

Collection of yellow recycling and green food organics bins will double this Summer for Alexandrina Council, City of Victor Harbor, District Council of Yankalilla and Kangaroo Island Council.

