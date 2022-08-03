Taylor, Foster win at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

THERE were only two games this week at the Encounter Bay Bowling Club, with the greens under water on Thursday.
The President's Pairs on Tuesday was sponsored by SuperService Kumho Tyre.
Advertisement
The winners of the president's pairs were Bob Foster and Jim Taylor.
Runners-up were Greg James and Lyn Todd.
Third went to Greg Davis and Ron Gebert.
Saturday's social was held in cold and windy conditions and the winners were Paul Horner, Roger Watt and Sandy Berg.
Second were Warren Watkins, Terry Hobart and Doug Earle.
In third place were Max Davey, Bob Birt and Meg Truscott.
The sponsor was Hearing Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.