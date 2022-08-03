The Times

Taylor, Foster win at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:06am
Winners: Jim Taylor and Bob Foster.

THERE were only two games this week at the Encounter Bay Bowling Club, with the greens under water on Thursday.

