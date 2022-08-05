Victor Harbor Golf Club | Results

Victor Harbor Golf Club
Mens Stableford: C Robertson 41, K Turner 39, O Riggs 39, A Brown 39, K Edwards 39, G Walker 39, D McEachern 39, D Towill 38, B Ruge 37, D Zitterbart (Highercombe Golf & Country Club) 37, R Tuckey 37.
Victor Harbor Golf Club: Ladies Stableford: A Hanlon 37, K Walker 35, A Michelmore 34, K Haese 32, L Hodgson 32, M Wickstein 32, R Kingston 32, C Forster 31, C Rebbeck 31, H Doolette 31, K White 31.
