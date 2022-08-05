Fantastic teamwork was rewarded with another win for Southern Breakers under 10 team.
Southern Breakers played The Cove, this time at Breakers Park, initially having the advantage of kicking with the wind.
The team attacked strongly from the first few minutes with the ball being predominantly down at the Southern Breaker's attacking end with numerous attempts at goal.
Striker, Hunter Hogan continued to make attempts at goal with the support of his teammates, Braxton, Phoenix, Harvey and Flynn in mid field.
After much persistence and excellent teamwork of playing the ball forward, Hunter scored the first goal for the Southern Breakers in the first half with an assist from Phoenix Giltilan.
When the ball began to enter The Cove's end, Southern Breakers defence players, Indigo, Luke and Lincoln were quick to gain possession and return the ball to the Breakers end.
At half-time, the score saw the Souther Breakers up, 1-0.
The second half consisted of the Southern Breakers kicking into the wind.
However this disadvantage didn't affect the Breaker player's ability to play well as a team.
On receipt of the ball each player continued to look up and see where their teammates were to kick to.
They continued to apply pressure and defend with conviction. Another assist by Phoenix resulted in Hunter scoring a second goal for Breakers.
The Cove started to feel the pressure and responded by attacking confidently in the second half, making a great attempt at goal from outside the penalty area, only to be met with a fantastic save by Breakers Goalkeeper, Jaxson Micklethwaite.
The Cove is a strong, skilled and well-coordinated team, however Southern Breakers walked away with another victory today of 2-0.
The Southern Breakers under 10 team plays Fulham United for the first time next week at Collins Reserve.
