The Australian Tax Office have increased the beer tax by four cents and hospitality venues are worried about the future

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:53am
Owner of Willunga's Old Bush Inn, Gavin Collings thinks the consistent tax hikes on beer will eventually see punters no longer frequent their local waterhole. Picture: Matt Welch.

The beer tax has gone up another four cents and Fleurieu based hospitality businesses are worried about the long term effect the price hike could have.

