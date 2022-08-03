Would you pay $10 for a schooner of beer at your local pub?

Would you pay $10 for a pint of beer at your local pub?
That is the question after the latest rise in beer tax levied by the federal government.
Advertisement
John Preston, of the Brewers Association of Australia, said the tax automatically increased twice yearly and our beer is now the fourth-highest-taxed in the world.
He said the cost of a pint had risen about 2 cents and it now meant the over-the-bar price was $9 to $10.
It means the average hotelier in South Ausralia will have to find another $2000 to $3000 yearly in tax payments.
But the damage extends to the average punter who may be deterred from drinking at their waterhole to choose to consume alcohol at home.
Residents in country South Australia are already struggling with cost-of-living pressures so this will be an added burden on top of energy and groceries.
"It is just an additional cost and makes it more difficult for hoteliers to try to rebuild after the pandemic," Mr Preston said.
So now country drinkers will be faced with "shouting" their mates while needing deeper pockets, surely a reason to raise their voices in protest to the government.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.