With the Victor Harbor Red Cross Pop Up Blood Donor Clinic in town, The Times salesman, Ben Astbury headed down to give back to his community.
One in three people in Victor Harbor will need blood during their lives and without amazing community spirit blood may not be there at the crucial moment it's needed.
Having never donated blood, Ben explained the process and helping out the community and abroad leaves you feeling like you've contributed.
"This is the first time I've donated blood and it leaves you with a really great feeling," Mr Astbury said.
"One in three people will need blood at some point, you never know if you or someone in your family will need a helping hand."
For anyone a little apprehensive or nervous about the process or needle, Ben assured it's not as bad as it can seem.
"There was no pain and the nurses were very good," Ben said.
Donations can be made at Victor Harbor Lutheran Church, 21 Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor.
You can check the donateblood.com.au website for the next donation days or where you can go to donate blood.
