Port Elliot Show Guide 2022

All over the Fleurieu, home cooks are perfecting their recipes, gardeners are watching their developing blooms, wood workers are sealing their timber, while artists are dabbing that touch of paint to their masterpiece.
Yes, its that time of the year when hundreds of exhibitors prepare their entries for the 142nd Port Elliot show, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9 at the Port Elliot Showgrounds.
Advertisement
Click here to read the 2022 Port Elliot Show Guide online.
The show will be back after having been cancelled in 2021 and so organisers and participants are looking forward to taking part in the special event.
There will be entertainment of all kinds and plenty of categories to enter. Check it all out in this online publication or the website below.
Entry forms can be downloaded at portelliotshow.com.au.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.