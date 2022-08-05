A Langhorne Creek vineyard's Cabernet Sauvignon has beaten out a field of over 600 wines and come out on top for best Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year.
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Halliday Awards, Langhorne Creek based, Bleasdale's Vineyard's 2020 The Iron Duke wine was announced best of the best.
With over 600 Cabernet Sauvignon wines tasted for the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion, Bleasdale's 2020 The Iron Duke was among 11 wines shortlisted for the final judge-off, eventually being named the Varietal Winner.
Scoring 98 out of 100, the Iron Duke has earned its spot in elite company with over 8000 wines tasted and just two percent of all wines given a score of 97 or higher.
Bleasdale General Manager, Leigh Warren said he is proud of his team's ability to continually produce award-winning wines.
"It is a testament to the entire team at Bleasdale when we receive results like this, from those in the vineyard through to the winemakers and cellar staff," Leigh said.
"It is also great recognition for Langhorne Creek, which is often still an underrated region. The unique mesoclimate of Langhorne Creek gives our wines aromatic intensity, generous fruit and complex flavours while remaining fresh and vibrant.
"Staying relevant to the market is the key to success.
"People want to drink fresh wines with varietal character and that's what Langhorne Creek and Bleasdale do so well. We make wines to suit the modern Australian lifestyle."
he 2020 vintage was a notoriously challenging one, with yields down across the board in South Australia, however a cooler-than-average ripening period led to excellent fruit quality, particularly in Cabernet Sauvignon.
This announcement continues an excellent run of form for Bleasdale on the national wine show circuit over recent years, having been awarded over 60 trophies in the past decade, including the Max Schubert Trophy in 2018 and the Jimmy Watson Trophy in 2019; two of the most coveted wine trophies in Australia.
For more information, or to book a visit, please go to: www.bleasdale.com.au.
