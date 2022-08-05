The Times
Victor Harbor rider Ashley Jansen-Batchelor will head to Poland for the Speedway Grand Prix series world championships

By Dean Thompson
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
SLIDE IT IN: Victor Harbor racer Ashley Jansen-Batchelor will head over to Poland to compete and show off his skills. Picture: Steven Bloomfield Photography.

A 14 year old Victor Harbor dirt demon will head overseas to Poland for the Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) Series World Championships later this month.

