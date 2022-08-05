A 14 year old Victor Harbor dirt demon will head overseas to Poland for the Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) Series World Championships later this month.
Ashley Jansen-Batchelor will compete in the 250cc Speedway World championships on August 25, 2022.
He will have his sights set on working his way up the ladder and into the SGP limelight in the near future, starting in SGP3.
SGP3 will have its first world championship event with competitors up to the age of sixteen competing on 250cc machines.
The event will be held at the famous Wroclaw Track in Poland and the opportunity for Ashley to compete against the best with his friends and family by his side is something that he loves to do.
"I really enjoy the adrenalin rush I get from being a racer," Ashley said.
"I get the opportunity to make great friends and the honour of representing others such as clubs, states, teams and in the future, Australia.
"I get to do this with family members and there is no greater thrill than sharing the joy of success with those closest to you."
Ashley will head to Poland and will be riding high on his 21/22 Australian season where he achieved the thrill of a podium at a national championship.
In preparation for his overseas competition, he has been competing in the Mildura winter series and will leave Australia with valuable track time along with tremendous family and team support.
"I have an amazing group of sponsors that I am proud to have supporting me," Ashley said.
"I am so thankful for everything they do to support my racing. We could not do all of this without them."
Ashley has long term goals in place to be a team's racer in Europe, but the cost of competing in international sport for most people, begins by sacrificing so much from within financially.
His family are comfortable supporting his career, but if the Fleurieu community and beyond is willing to support this home-grown talent, they can donate to Ashley's Australian Sport Foundation page.
Ashley looks forward to soaking in the atmosphere of the world's main stage in Poland before returning to Australia to focus on the 250cc Australian Championship in November and then work towards heading to Europe after the Australian season in 2023.
You can help Ashley's career here: www.asf.or.au
