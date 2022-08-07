The Times

New design announced for Langhorne Creek Public toilets

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:11am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's image for the redeveloped Langhorne Creek Public Toilets. Picture: Alexandrina Council.

Combining history, art, self-sustainability and function, Alexandrina Council have announced the design of the replacement public toilets in Langhorne Creek.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.