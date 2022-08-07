Combining history, art, self-sustainability and function, Alexandrina Council have announced the design of the replacement public toilets in Langhorne Creek.
The facilities located at 22 Bridge Road near Town Hall will be constructed with the building's exterior considering the history of Langhorne Creek with vineyards and wine making features in the design.
Stand out features will include a wine barrel style rainwater tank covering with artwork displayed across the front of the security screens.
The public toilets are set to be self-sustaining and environmentally friendly will primarily run off the collected rainwater with power being supplied from solar panels and batteries.
The new facility is set to comprise of four compartments including a fully accessible unisex toilet, a unisex ambulant, female ambulant and male ambulant.
Following an open tender process, a contractor has been selected to demolish the existing building and supply the new contemporary facility sympathetic to the surrounding environment with consideration given to current public trends.
Construction is estimated to be completed in December 2022.
Project updates can be found at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/projects
