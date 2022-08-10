The cream of the Fleurieu Peninsula crop has rose to the top at the 2022 South Australian Dairy Awards.
In a night to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the dairy industry, the event was held in the William Magarey Room at the Adelaide Oval, on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The Dairy Industry Association of Australia held the proceedings, but the night was a coming together event of processors and dairy farmers along with peers and friends of the industry. The combination award ceremony allowed for both sides to network and enjoy the social situation.
Fleurieu Milk Company had an excellent night out as they took home the Champion Fresh Product Trophy, the Chief Judges Choice Award trophy and the Dairysafe Food Safety Culture Award.
Fleurieu based milk farmers weren't about to stop the award rush with several taking home important achievements.
Mount Compass' Nagkita Hills Dairy, Jake Connor took home the Innovation Award.
Sam Martin won the Young Dairy Farmer Award.
La Casa Mount Compass' Perrin Hicks won the Best Relationship with a Processor Award.
Nangkita Farms Dairy Farmer, Michael Connor won the Brenton Higgins Memorial Award.
Jake Connor thanked his family for their continual and unwavering support in his acceptance speech.
"I have a huge family value and support from my family," Jake said.
"They've had their full support and confidence in me being a dairy farmer and I feel I'm very privileged to be a part of that."
