Statements have been made and with finals looming in the near future, Round 16 of the Great Southern Football League Men's A Grade could just be the beginning of an epic showdown to see who plays finals footy.
Kicking off on Saturday, August 6 at 2:30pm, with two regular rounds left in the 2022 season, now was the time for teams looking to play finals, or establish themselves as a top contender to be made.
It was the Langhorne Creek Hawks hosting the Yankalilla Tigers and with the Hawks hanging about the midfield, a win against the Tigers who will look for a better 2023 season could point them in the right direction come finals time.
The Hawks slotted 5.2 (32) to end the first quarter on top and kept the Tiges goalless 0.2 (2).
Langhorne Creek then really put their authority on the match and booted another six goals to take a commanding lead into the halftime break. 11.8 (74) to 0.5 (5).
The Tigers came out of the halftime break and showed some fight, booting three goals 3.7 (25), but the Hawks weren't going to let this one slip.
The Hawks swooped onto the Tigers in the fourth and flew away with a big win over Yankalilla, 27.18 (180) to 3.8 (26). The Hawks are just outside the finals five in sixth on 16 points.
High Flying Hawks: Matt Dominish, Jake Dominish, Coby Helyar, Caleb Howell, Darcy Clifford and Mitchell Cleggett.
Tigers showing their stripes: Angus Weir, Jack Fitzgerald, Samuel Crawford, Harry Abbott, Louis Ripon, and Matthew Wilson.
With Myponga/Sellick Mudlarks all but guaranteed to be playing finals footy in 2022 they made the trip to Goolwa to take on the Port Elliot/Goolwa Magpies who will also look for a better season next year.
Myponga came out and booted eight first quarter goals and just flexed their strength over the Maggies. 8.2 (50) to 1.3 (9).
Myponga didn't take the foot off the gas and by the halftime break had a commanding lead. 13.7 (85) to 1.5 (11).
The Magpies came out and put two kicks between the big sticks, but the Mudlarks were never letting this one go and bolstered their finals with a big win. 25.12 (162) to 3.6 (24).
Myponga's Mightiest: Ben Kennedy, Samuel Kennedy, Jake Spinks, Ryan Kelly, Levi Proude and Thomas Carroll.
Goolwa's Greatest: Dene McKinlay, Fred Nissen, Leo Harrison, Logan Payne, Ryan Carnelly and Leigh Pope.
In a battle between second and fourth on the ladder, it was the top two side Willunga Demons hosting the emerging Encounter Bay Football Club.
With the Demons solidified for finals time, Encounter Bay could help take the pressure off with three teams just trailing them on the ladder with a big win.
The Dees came out and showed why they're a top two side. Flexing their muscle they slotted five goals, but Encounter Bay showed they were up for the challenge, keeping in touch. 5.2 (32) to 2.2 (14).
A slow second quarter saw The Bays fall behind and Willunga kept piling on the scoreboard pressure. At the halftime break it was 8.4 (52) to 2.6 (18).
The Dees came out of the halftime break and looked to put the nail in the coffin, slotting eight goals, but the Bays slotted four themselves. It was a 54 point lead heading into the final term, and it was going to have to be a big one from the Bays to turn this around.
In a slower fourth quarter, Encounter Bay rattled off two goals, but it wasn't enough and the Dees ran away with the win 16.6 (102) to 8.12 (60).
Dee's Best: Cameron Hutchens, Sam Tregenza, Darcy Scott, Danny Juckers, Craig Nelson and Billy Cook.
Best of the Bays: Ben Davis, Marcus Lippett, Fraser Tonkin, Lachlan Williams, Aaron Gould and Callum Tonkin.
It was then over to Victor Harbor where the Roos had a tall task of trying to hand the McLaren Eagles their first loss of the season at home.
With the Eagles having to be looked at as favourites and the Roos needing a win to hop into fourth on the ladder, this was bound to be a fierce clash.
The Eagles as we've seen all season showed their strength and early on slotted six goals 6.2 (38) to have a 20 point first quarter lead. The Roos kept themselves around with perfect kicking in front of goal 3.0 (18).
Heading into the halftime break, the Roos had matched the Eagles first quarter scoreline, but the visiting side still remained on top, 9.3 (57) to 6.2 (38).
By the end of the third quarter, it looked like the Eagles were going to run away with the win, 12.6 (78) to 8.3 (51) and a big last quarter was needed from the Roos. That's exactly what they did.
McLaren only booted one goal in the final term and the Roos slotted three, but with Victor Harbor's straight kicking at the beginning of the game, the four behinds in the final quarter left a "what could have been" feeling.
The Eagles got the job done 13.9 (87) to 11.7 (73).
Eagles best: Joel Vandeleur, Codey Ellison, Lachlan Mathews, kaine Hopkins, Leon Groves and Jordan Mutton.
Rowdiest Roos: Jackson Elmes, Zachary Dowling, Benjamin Yeomans, Jack Lang, Heath Treloar and Jesse McKinnon.
In the final game of the round, it was the Mt Compass Bulldogs hosting the Strathalbyn Roosters.
With the Roosters on the outside looking in, but still a mathematical chance of playing finals footy, they need the win.
Coming out it was a good, tight arm wrestle with both teams taking it to one another. The Doggies had a slight upper hand at the end of the first, 3.3 (21) to 3.0 (18).
The Roosters, knowing they have it all to play for, put their combs down and got to work in the second. By the half, they had a 14 point lead. 7.2 (44) to 4.6 (30).
The Bulldogs weren't about to roll over and play dead. They came out of the halftime break and slotted five goals and really put the pressure on the Roosters. Heading into the final term, the Doggies led, 9.8 (62) to 9.2 (56).
With finals footy on the line, in a tug of war all game, it was the mighty Strathalbyn Roosters keeping their slim finals hopes alive as they pecked away at the dogs and got the much needed victory. 13.6 (84) to 10.9 (69).
Roosters with the strut: Jacob Wright, Riley Clamp, Ben Simounds, Marc Elliott, Austin McFarlane and Xavier Redden.
Determined Doggies: Tom Pinyon, Adam Hunter, Zigimantas Vitkunas, Klaus Simons, Tomas Vitkunas and Bailey Hann.
McLaren Eagles remain undefeated and perched atop the ladder on 32 points.
The Willunga Demons are blazing away in second on 24 points.
Myponga/Sellick Mudlarks hold third on 22 points.
With five slots available for finals football and three all but taken up, Encounter Bay and Victor Harbor on 18 points, will need big wins in the final rounds with Langhorne Creek Hawks and the Strathalbyn Roosters hot on their heels on 16 points.
Round 17 will take place on Saturday, August 13 and kick off is at 2:30pm.
