He's slowly travelled 26,000 kilometres across this great big land, but he's quickly raising funds for a cause close to his heart and making new friends in the Fleurieu along the way.
Pulling into Victor Harbor's NRMA Caravan Park, Laurie Norton has been slinging out exquisite coffees to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia.
It's an issue that has affected Laurie's life and people he holds close.
"My ex-partners dad passed away late last year and he had Muscular Dystrophy," Laurie said.
"When he passed away and she couldn't go home, I decided to re-brand the bus Muscular Dystrophy Australia in honour of his life.
"His name was Jerry and now we're helping raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia, medical research and their support networks they deliver across Australia."
It's been a long journey in his 1949 Leyland Sydney ex-double decker bus. Laurie found the bus in a quarry in Griffith NSW.
He put 15 years of love into the bus to create it as a fund raising platform and while there's still a ways to go, Laurie loves meeting new people and helping a cause close to his heart.
"This is my second charity drive and I've been on the road for three and a half years," he said.
"The whole bus is funded by painting with the waste coffee charity drive. Every morning, two shots of coffee come through the machine, that's what I dehydrate and paint with which then funds the charity drive.
"I've travelled 26,000km around Australia at 45km an hour. This drive, we started in Perth and we're heading over East.
"It has raised over seven and a half thousand dollars between Perth and Adelaide and we left in May this year.
"I absolutely love it here in Victor Harbor. Once the rain went away, I got to have a walk around Granite Island, then through town. The people here are absolutely amazing.
"I got to meet Rainey. Whenever I meet anyone with Muscular Dystrophy, it reminds me of why I'm out here doing this."
New owners of the Victor Harbor's NRMA Caravan Park, Rowan and Claire Miles said it's been fantastic having Laurie stay at their park.
"We're so happy to have him here," Rowan said.
"We're really happy he's in town and to help support his travels for such a great cause."
You can keep up to date with Lauries travels on Facebook at: Twice as Nice Gallery Cafe and at www.twiceasnicegallery
To donate, please head to: www.fundraising-for-mda.raisely.com/twiceasnicegallerycafe
