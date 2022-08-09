The Times
Laurie Norton and his bus are travelling around the country and helping raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
Laurie Norton was making coffees and raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia at Victor Harbor's NRMA Caravan Park. Owners Rowan and Claire Miles were happy to have him and Rainey Towell made a new life long mate. Picture: Matt Welch.

He's slowly travelled 26,000 kilometres across this great big land, but he's quickly raising funds for a cause close to his heart and making new friends in the Fleurieu along the way.

Local News

