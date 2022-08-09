Alan and Yvonne celebrate their platinum anniversary

Hindmarsh Island couple Alan and Yvonne Prebble recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
The couple looked back on a lifetime of special achievements together.
Advertisement
Alan was born in 1927 Christchurch New Zealand and recently celebrated his 95th Birthday. Yvonne was born in 1932 Blenheim New Zealand and is about to celebrate her 91st Birthday in October.
Married on the 6th of August 1952 near Wellington NZ, before honeymooning in the Marlborough Sounds.
Alan and Yvonne lived in a caravan prior to moving to the Woodburn Airforce Base, Blenheim where their four children Kathryn, John, Mark, and Vivienne were born.
Alan and Yvonne have 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.
Alan joined the NZ Airforce at the age of 19 as an Aircraft Framing Engineer. He served for 20 years in which time he achieved Flight Sergeant and later Warrant Officer status. Alan was deployed to Japan as part of the J Force post Hiroshima bombing and later to Lockheed Martin USA as part of a contingent of six RNZAF personnel to purchase P-3 Orion Aircraft for the NZ Defence Force.
Alan was a keen sportsman and represented the NZ Defence Forces in Hockey.
After a transfer to the Ohakea Airforce base near Palmerston North for several years, Alan left the Airforce and took up a position with Massey University Palmerston North as manager and purchasing officer of the University's Supply Store.
Alan's hobbies included wood turning, gardening, and building replica model sailing ships for which he was much admired.
Yvonne spent some time nursing before training as a Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary school Teacher. She taught at Palmerston North Girls High School where Yvonne introduced Work Experience into the Secondary School Curriculum which was endorsed by the NZ Education Department on a national basis. Much time was expended introducing future Career paths to students with prospective industry employers.
Yvonne was very active in fund raising, school excursions, sports events, and school musicals.
After teaching she took up a role with the Institute of Management within the NZ Polytechnic.
In her spare time Yvonne offered her services as a Justice of the Peace and Marriage Celebrant. Yvonne's interests include playing the piano, politics, opera, and the Royal Family along with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She is a current active member of South Coast U3A.
After the Christ-Church earthquake events of 2011 Alan and Yvonne immigrated in 2012 to be a little closer to their family living in Australia. They were in their 80's at the time which was a huge logistical move for them.
They currently live independently on Hindmarsh Island and absolutely love the lifestyle. Alan and Yvonne are extremely grateful to have wonderful caring neighbours along with their aged care support staff.
An unexpected highlight of their 70th Wedding Anniversary celebration was receiving letters of congratulations from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ||, the Prime Minister, the Governor General and our local MP Rebekha Sharkie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.