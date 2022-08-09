The Times
Our People

Alan and Yvonne celebrate their platinum anniversary

By John Prebble
August 9 2022
Alan and Yvonne Prebble were thrilled to receive letters of congratulations from Queen Elizabeth, the Prime Minister, the Governor General and member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie, for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Supplied

Hindmarsh Island couple Alan and Yvonne Prebble recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

