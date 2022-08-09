Alan and Yvonne celebrate their platinum anniversary

Alan joined the NZ Airforce at the age of 19 as an Aircraft Framing Engineer. He served for 20 years in which time he achieved Flight Sergeant and later Warrant Officer status. Alan was deployed to Japan as part of the J Force post Hiroshima bombing and later to Lockheed Martin USA as part of a contingent of six RNZAF personnel to purchase P-3 Orion Aircraft for the NZ Defence Force.