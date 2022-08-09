Legislation has been drafted and a formal consultation will begin to allow business to trade from 9am on Sundays instead of 11am.
South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas announced the drafting legislation and believes it will mark a big step forward on delivering their commitment of shop trading reform which strikes the right balance for workers, small businesses and shoppers.
"This is sensible shop trading hours reform which strikes the right balance for workers, local small businesses and shoppers," Premier Malinauskas said.
"These reforms will allow South Australians to shop from 9am on Sundays, instead of waiting until 11am.
"This is an idea I put forward while in opposition, which was regrettably rejected by the former government."
The Shop Trading Hours (Extension of Hours) Amendment Bill 2022 would also lock in trading on Boxing Day across Adelaide.
Currently, shops across Adelaide are permitted to open on Sundays from 11am to 5pm and this legislation if passed will extend Sunday trading from 9am.
Currently, only shops in the CBD may open on Boxing Day, trading from 11am to 5pm (except if Boxing Day falls on a Saturday in which case shops may open earlier).
The government will now undertake a three-week consultation period, before introducing the legislation in the first sitting week when Parliament resumes.
