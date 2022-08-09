The Times

Legislation has been drafted and a formal consultation will begin for SA business trading to begin at 9am on Sundays

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JP Drake with Attorney-General of South Australia Kyam Maher and SA Premier, Peter Malinauskas discussing business to trade from 9am on Sundays instead of 11am. Picture: Peter Malinauskas.

Legislation has been drafted and a formal consultation will begin to allow business to trade from 9am on Sundays instead of 11am.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.