The Times
We Were at

Port Elliot Primary hosts Port Power players, community members for National Tree Day

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:01am, first published 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Elliot Primary School will be a little bit greener going forward as students and staff worked together to plant 100 native plants on Planet Ark's National Tree Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.