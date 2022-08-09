Port Elliot Primary hosts Port Power players, community members for National Tree Day

Port Elliot Primary School will be a little bit greener going forward as students and staff worked together to plant 100 native plants on Planet Ark's National Tree Day.
The plants were donated to the school by Victor Harbor Toyota, who also brought along special guests from the Port Power Football Club to help out on Tuesday, August 9.
Power captain Tom Jonas, with his teammates Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Dixon, Dante Visentini, Darcy Byrne Jones and Jake Pasini, came along to get to know the students and have a go at planting a few trees.
Mr Jonas said it was great for the team to get out with the children and reflect on their younger days while they talked about football as well as creating memories as they planted trees together.
"It's just a good opportunity to get out in the community and do something that's not football and give a bit back," he said.
"It always feels good to help others and put a smile on kids' faces.
"I suppose you create a bit of a legacy when you plant a tree, it's something you can come back to in a year or five, ten years time and see what you did."
School Principal Brenton Hudson said he was thrilled the school was able to work with the local Toyota team, which encouraged their first school value of community.
He said it was great to have the wider community involved from the car dealership staff, and football players to parents as well.
"Linking with the community is really important," he said.
Sixty students, from reception to year four took part in the day, Mr Hudson said the classes were chosen because of their interest in the environment.
"Having 100 extra trees to green our garden even more is great," he said.
"All the plants and trees you see around Port Elliot Primary have been planted by our students over the years."
Mr Hudson said the 100 plants were all Australian natives, and most were indigenous to the Port Elliot landscape.
Teacher Vicki Lacey was the driving force behind the day, her class won a competition to make it possible.
Students were excited for retired teacher Ron Blacker to come back for the day to teach them how to plant trees safely.
Everyone was able to take home a National Tree Day hat and gardening gloves, and some even got the chance to get a footballer's signature.
Dealer Principal at Northpoint Fleurieu Tu Clarke said the day was a great opportunity to give back to the community and to connect with nature.
"National Tree Day is such a great opportunity for Victor Harbor Toyota to connect with both nature and give back to our local school communities," he said.
"It's a great day that can mark the beginning of a long-term environmental program, engaging the students in a fun, hands on activity that can reinforce their environmental, maths, science and creative arts learning or simply contribute to creating beautiful school grounds."
Once all the hard work of tree planting was done, the rest of the school was able to join in and meet the footballers, and enjoy a sausage sizzle.
