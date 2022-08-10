A state heritage registered bridge in the Alexandrina region will undergo a facelift to preserve its longevity within the community.
The Currency Creek Bridge will have restoration and reinforcement works to ensure its longevity.
Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes said the bridge is a rare and unique item that must be protected for the future so others can enjoy it.
"The Currency Creek Bridge is on the state's heritage register because of it's rare vertical laminated timber arches," Mayor Parkes said.
"It will be restored to a pedestrian friendly strength, visually improving the landscape and allowing people to learn and appreciate its historical significance."
With the area a popular tourist attraction due to the Currency Creek waterfall and surrounding walking trails, the 1872 constructed bridge is the first ever use of the vertical laminated timber arch construction.
It is a method that has not been known to have been used anywhere else in the world.
The bridge is in a fragile state and the only reason it hasn't yet collapsed is due to the non-original steel beams which were added around 1950.
The upgrade works will be funded by the Australian Governments Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and the project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
