With two rounds now left in the 2022 Great Southern Netball Association Women's League Competition teams were jockeying for position on the ladder.
Langhorne Creek hosted the travelling Yankalilla Tigers and with the hometown advantage they were looking to close in on the fourth position on the ladder with a win.
Knowing they had to make the most of this opportunity, Langhorne Creek got to work. But, not one to lie down, the Yank Tigers made a very intense game of it.
When the final whistle sounded, it was Langhorne Creek doing just enough to get past Yankalilla 34-28.
Langhorne Creek sit in fifth on the ladder with 16 points.
It was then over to Goolwa where the Magpies would play host to Myponga.
Myponga have struggled this season, but this weekend they had the juice and came to win in Goolwa.
Not taking the foot off the gas, Myponga picked up their second win for the season with a big victory over Goolwa, 48-31.
Across town in Victor Harbor, it was a showdown between the number one placed side in the competition, Mclaren Vale taking on fourth placed Victor Harbor.
With McLaren Vale yet to lose a game this season, it was going to be a tall task for the home side, but they definitely didn't back down from the challenge.
After a gruelling game, the undefeated McLaren Vale scraped home with another victory, but Victor Harbor showed they can hang with the best. 63-57.
The final game of the round saw Mount Compass at home facing off with Strathalbyn.
Mount Compass are sitting in third and they wanted to show why they deserve to be a top three side in the comp.
They worked hard and never looked back, waltzing away with a 69-34 win over Strath.
Second place Willunga had a bye this week. Round 17 will tip off on Saturday, August 13.
