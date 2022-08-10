Another successful year for Murray-Darling Basin irrigators predicted

A report summarising water trading activity for the Murray-Darling Basin through 2021-22 which also provides insight for the 2022-23 year has been released.
The Aither Water Markets Report showed detailed findings on market conditions, allocation markets, entitlement markets, policy and management, and how these impacted the basin through 2021-22.
Aither's Water Markets Advisory Lead Dr Erin Smith said wet conditions and reduced demand saw allocation prices fall again in 2021-22.
"Wet conditions across the southern Murray-Darling Basin in 2021-22 increased water supply and reduced irrigation water demand. This double whammy saw water allocation prices tumble for the second year in a row," she said.
For 2022-23 the report predicts much of the same trends and outlooks that have been seen in the previous two years, Dr Smith confirmed this.
"Strong opening allocations, a favourable rainfall outlook, and very full dams mean low water allocation prices are set to continue in 2022-23," she said.
"The good times for irrigators look set to last at least two years."
The full report can be found at Aither's website, via https://aither.com.au/water-markets-report
