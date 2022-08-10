The Times
Our Places

Another successful year for Murray-Darling Basin irrigators predicted

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For 2022-23 the report predicts much of the same trends and outlooks that have been seen in the previous two years. Picture: File

A report summarising water trading activity for the Murray-Darling Basin through 2021-22 which also provides insight for the 2022-23 year has been released.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.