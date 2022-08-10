The Times

3,000 seedlings planted at Deep Creek help threatened species, offset WOMADelaide emissions

By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:42am
The group planted 3,000 seedlings at Deep Creek National Park in July to help protect threatened bird species and offset carbon emissions from the WOMADelaide festival. Picture: Supplied

Through July more than 3,000 native seedlings were planted in the Deep Creek National Park as part of a project that will see 21,000 seedlings planted around the Fleurieu Peninsula and Mount Lofty Rangers.

