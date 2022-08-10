3,000 seedlings planted at Deep Creek help threatened species, offset WOMADelaide emissions

Through July more than 3,000 native seedlings were planted in the Deep Creek National Park as part of a project that will see 21,000 seedlings planted around the Fleurieu Peninsula and Mount Lofty Rangers.
The Back from the Brink project, by the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape board, aims to revegetate local areas to reduce the risk of extinction for 39 Matters of National Environmental Significance.
Landscape Board's Regional Ecologist Luke Price said the group of birds, including the western beautiful firetail, were all at a high risk of extinction.
"The revegetation is being established according to the birds' habitat structure requirements and takes into account their dietary preferences," he said.
"It will also benefit other species associated with heath habitats, including the nationally endangered southern brown bandicoot."
The Deep Creek planting was in partnership with the local community, Greening Australia and WOMADelaide.
While contributing to the Back from the Brink project, the planting also helped to offset the carbon emissions from the WOMADelaide Festival.
Since 2007, $2 from every WOMADelaide ticket has been re-invested locally to offset the festival's carbon emissions through diverse tree plantings in South Australia.
Mr Price said the collaboration was a fantastic example of how threated species can be helped by working together.
"It is fantastic that these revegetation sites can be further enhanced and expanded with this initiative," he said.
"We have already seen one of our target bird species, the western beautiful firetail, using areas just like these WOMADelaide plantings, which were revegetated only five years ago.
"This is a big step towards improving the recovery prospects of these area-sensitive threatened species. But we still have a long way to go and need to create thousands more hectares of habitat by revegetating previously cleared land, and these early results are confirmation we are on the right track," he said.
