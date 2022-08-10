Southern Breakers win league title

Southern Breakers soccer match reports, August 6.
Southern Breakers v Summit FC
This match was a huge game for the unbeaten senior side.
A win would mean mathematically no one could catch the Breakers with four games remaining.
With 13 straight wins the Breakers were full of confidence and started well creating some good scoring opportunities.
It was Bainbridge who opened the scoring with a neat finish 15 minutes into the match.
Not long after Bainbridge doubled the breaker's lead with his second goal of the half.
To Summit's credit they would not lay down and pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.
The home side had many gilt edged chances to restore their two goal advantage before the break but failed to do so.
In the second half the younger fitter Breakers side were really starting to wear the older Summit players down and getting well on top but unfortunately there was a sickening injury to young defender Sam Barth and the game was ended by the referee with an ambulance being called.
The game was called a 2-1 win to the Breakers which meant the league title was won.
It was a sombre mood after the match, it's not the ideal way to win the league seeing your teammate being taken away in an ambulance.
Fortunately he is recovering well.
But all involved should be very proud of their efforts to win 14 straight matches and take out the first senior team title in the club's 24 year history.
The team celebrated with a great meal and drinks at the senior sides news sponsor the Hotel Elliot.
The Breakers U15 girls travelled to Salisbury on Sunday and came away with 0-1 win.
They were missing several players through illness and injury, leaving them with only one sub.
The Port Elliot girls absolutely dominated the first half, leaving goalie Ella Bryant with very little to do in goals.
Despite having so much of the possession however, they struggled to convert their chances.
Estelle Dybala, Lucy Boundey and Abby Ellis all played excellent attacking midfield roles, creating chances for themselves and Nila Mohring and Kayte O'Donnell up forward.
When Salisbury did get a chance to go forward they were frustrated by the rock solid backline of Hannah Rowlands, Alana Anderson, Lokke Rennerts and Sophia Moore.
The first half finished without a goal from either side and the Breakers started the second half with the sun in their eyes.
Again, the Breakers were creating chances and were unlucky not to score from corners, a great shot from the halfway line by Rowlands and a thumping shot from Dybala that just went a little too high over the crossbar.
As the half wore on the Breakers started to tire and Salisbury began to show the advantage from having a full bench of subs and go forward more regularly.
But the Port Elliot girls still had spirit and the breakthrough they had been working so hard for finally came from a cracking mid-air volley from Nila Mohring.
With only four minutes left in the game the crowd was on tenterhooks, hoping the very tired Breakers could get another or at least defend their lead.
Taylor Perry, Alana Anderson and Zoe Warren dug deep and kept frustrating the Salisbury attacks and finally the whistle went and the girls got their win.
Next week the girls have another long trip to play Tea Tree Gully but with a few more wins could climb higher up the ladder and finish the season amongst the top teams.
The under 10 team played Fulham United Red and walked away with another win
Southern Breakers played Fulham United Red for the first time this season and weren't sure what to expect.
Fulham United Red had some strong players, however after the first few minutes Breakers started to attack strongly and maintained this throughout the match.
There were quite a few attempts at goal by Hunter Hogan, Braxton Engleson and Flynn Bicknell, with them all just missing the net.
Persistence and team work finally paid off with Ajay Kolarik executing a strong assist to Harvey Rowlands, who then scored his first goal for the season.
Throughout the match, Breakers managed to win back the ball when Fulham gained possession, with some excellent steals from Phoenix Giltinan and Luke Greasley.
Overall the team played brilliantly, passing the ball in to open space, taking their time when in possession and applying pressure to the opposition.
The overall score was 1-0 making this the 6th win of the season for the under 10.
They should all feel extremely proud of how well they have trained, focused, and improved throughout the season so far.
