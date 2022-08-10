Encounter Bay Bowling Club's weekly results

THE Encounter Bay Bowling Club's president's pair's were sponsored by Carlton United Brewery.
This week's winners were Barry Hamilton and Pat O'Connell.
Second were Greg Davis and Ron Gebert.
In third place were the pair of Peter Redden and John Colligan. F
Peter Bevan and Frank Bayley were fourth.
Thursday's competitions were washed out with rain persisting.
Saturday's social was sponsored by South Coast Property Valuers.
Winners were Graeme Robertson, Bob Birt and Bev Newman.
In second place were John Hewitt, Max Davey and Roger Hutchinson.
Third went to Kevin Fuller, Jill Horner and Anne Calvert.
