Victor Harbor's Stihl Shop have announced a new battery ride on mower line is now available in store

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
August 10 2022 - 4:57am
Battery powered ride on movers zoom into the Fleurieu

The future of ride on mowers is here with Victor Harbor's Stihl Shop announcing a new battery ride on mower now available.

