Battery powered ride on movers zoom into the Fleurieu

The future of ride on mowers is here with Victor Harbor's Stihl Shop announcing a new battery ride on mower now available.
The Cub Cadet Gen 2 Series of Battery Ride on Mowers are now available in Victor Harbor for purchase and they're boasting upgrades that will help
Local Cub Cadet Dealer, Rodney Chesser said it's a cleaner and greener solution to the ever changing world.
"They're much quieter," he said.
"They're small, lighter and more compact. It's also a famous brand that you can trust.
"The Model XT1LT42E has an advanced Lithium Ion Powered 56 Volt 60Ah Drive System, you can easily charge your machine in a standard outlet.
"That'll let you mow up to two acres, or 1.5 hours, on a single charge without power fade. You'll also be able to recharge your mower in about four hours. No need to buy petrol and minimal ongoing maintenance means the running costs are extremely low."
With COVID shipping delays world wide affecting local supply, Rodney said that his stock of this new range is now available in store.
To have a look or purchase one of these new mowers, head over to the Stihl Shop Victor Harbor on the corner of Waterport Road and Lincoln Park Drive.
You can also call: 85523313 or visit www.cubcadet.com.au for more details.
